Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,140 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $48,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.1% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $216.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.47.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Robert W. Baird raised Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.