Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $440.00 at Bank of America

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $430.00 to $440.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LULU. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $521.00 to $463.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $384.00 to $376.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $437.74.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $317.86 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $293.03 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.77.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,755 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 39,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 125.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,574 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 148.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

