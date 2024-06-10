Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $425.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $405.00.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $384.00 to $376.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $437.74.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $317.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $340.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.77. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $293.03 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,302,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 36.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

