Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LUG. Veritas Investment Research raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$20.90 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Desjardins raised Lundin Gold to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$22.75 to C$23.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$22.73.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Shares of LUG stock opened at C$19.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.42. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$14.23 and a 12-month high of C$20.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$305.68 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 1.6959518 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total transaction of C$597,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total transaction of C$1,012,500.00. Also, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total value of C$597,000.00. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

