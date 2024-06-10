Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of LUNMF stock opened at $11.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 73.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.55. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.0657 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 173.33%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

