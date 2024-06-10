M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI) Shares Sold by Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. owned about 0.89% of M-tron Industries worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of M-tron Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 23.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.69. 5,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,053. M-tron Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $45.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.13 million, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.77.

M-tron Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. M-tron Industries had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Research analysts forecast that M-tron Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M-tron Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

