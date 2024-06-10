Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Shares Purchased by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,870,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627,283 shares during the quarter. Manchester United accounts for approximately 1.5% of Eminence Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $99,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter valued at about $703,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.
MANU traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.87. 191,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,441. Manchester United plc has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.36 and a beta of 0.69.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MANU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Manchester United from $20.30 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
