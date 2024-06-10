Mark Allan Sells 16,439 Shares of Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Stock

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) insider Mark Allan sold 16,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 645 ($8.26), for a total transaction of £106,031.55 ($135,850.80).
Land Securities Group Stock Performance
Shares of LAND traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 645 ($8.26). The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,633. Land Securities Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 551.20 ($7.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 729.40 ($9.35). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 652.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 654.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.63, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1,486.74, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44.
Land Securities Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a GBX 12.10 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.30. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is -9,302.33%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Land Securities Group
At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.
