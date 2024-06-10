Mark Allan Sells 16,439 Shares of Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Stock

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) insider Mark Allan sold 16,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 645 ($8.26), for a total transaction of £106,031.55 ($135,850.80).

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

Shares of LAND traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 645 ($8.26). The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,633. Land Securities Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 551.20 ($7.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 729.40 ($9.35). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 652.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 654.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.63, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1,486.74, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Land Securities Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a GBX 12.10 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.30. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is -9,302.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 807 ($10.34) to GBX 755 ($9.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 700 ($8.97) to GBX 730 ($9.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 650 ($8.33).

Read Our Latest Analysis on LAND

About Land Securities Group

(Get Free Report)

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.