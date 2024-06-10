Mark Asset Management LP Decreases Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Mark Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 204,492 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 20,970 shares during the quarter. Wynn Resorts comprises approximately 2.4% of Mark Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $18,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,083.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,842.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WYNN. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.31.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $92.65. The company had a trading volume of 881,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,912. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $81.65 and a 12-month high of $112.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.85.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

