Mark Asset Management LP Invests $2.57 Million in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mark Asset Management LP bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,016 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.74.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $317.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,090. The firm has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $340.49 and a 200-day moving average of $422.77. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.03 and a 12 month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

