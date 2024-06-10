Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Position Decreased by Mark Asset Management LP

Mark Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,901 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials comprises about 3.6% of Mark Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mark Asset Management LP owned 0.09% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $27,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,116 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,705,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4,244.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 277,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,289,000 after acquiring an additional 270,802 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,042,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $838,421,000 after acquiring an additional 181,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 161,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,668,000 after acquiring an additional 121,941 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.27.

Insider Transactions at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM traded up $1.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $552.69. 139,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,063. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $589.83 and a 200 day moving average of $548.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $389.90 and a 52 week high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

