Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Veritas Asset Management LLP’s 2nd Largest Position

Veritas Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,837,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 104,988 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 8.7% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned 0.30% of Mastercard worth $1,210,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.63, for a total value of $51,822,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,559,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,160,630,964.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total value of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,362,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.63, for a total value of $51,822,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,559,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,160,630,964.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,326,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,358,872 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

NYSE:MA traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $449.25. 1,954,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,799. The company’s 50 day moving average is $457.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.48. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $417.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

