Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.78.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAT shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In related news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $854,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,947.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $407,763.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,599.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,321 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Mattel during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Mattel by 99.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 291,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 145,391 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 292.6% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 83,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 62,204 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Mattel by 8.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 187,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 14,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mattel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,685,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,487,000 after purchasing an additional 180,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $17.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.78. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90. Mattel has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Mattel had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $809.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

