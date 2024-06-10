Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,127 Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 42.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 37,828 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William C. Green bought 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $132,002.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,120.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABR traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.52. 4,496,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,132,195. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 36.63 and a current ratio of 36.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.52. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.72%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.83%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

