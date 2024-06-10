Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. Sells 123 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 6.2% of Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 309.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 643,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,483,000 after acquiring an additional 486,573 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 113,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $175.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,908,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,207. The company has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.53 and its 200 day moving average is $173.28. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.92.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

