Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Gap Down to $5.37

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.37, but opened at $5.17. Medical Properties Trust shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 1,624,702 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -27.03%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

