Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 970,772 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,280 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 1.2% of Bellevue Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.07% of Medtronic worth $79,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Medtronic by 293.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236,064 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.15. 4,966,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,300,764. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.39. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The company has a market capitalization of $110.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 101.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

