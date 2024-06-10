Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 939 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.41.

Shares of META traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $492.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,380,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,276,715. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.11. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.88 and a twelve month high of $531.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.49%.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.10, for a total value of $15,277,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $431,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,465 shares in the company, valued at $19,778,805. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.10, for a total transaction of $15,277,254.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 604,890 shares of company stock valued at $297,429,900 over the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

