Metal Price Reaches $1.37 (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One Metal token can now be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00001969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metal has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. Metal has a market cap of $91.35 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metal Token Profile

Metal (MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

