Metars Genesis Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week (MRS)

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Metars Genesis token can now be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00002501 BTC on exchanges. Metars Genesis has a total market capitalization of $146.29 million and $107,255.17 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metars Genesis has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

About Metars Genesis

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,235,303 tokens. The official website for Metars Genesis is metars.io/home. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis.

Metars Genesis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 84,235,303 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.73372285 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $105,868.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using U.S. dollars.

