Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $4.93 on Monday, hitting $1,433.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,310. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,535.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,348.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,257.36.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total value of $458,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,510,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,510,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,603.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849 in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,256.25.

Get Our Latest Report on MTD

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.