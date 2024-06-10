Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is Future Fund LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Future Fund LLC increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for 1.3% of Future Fund LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,229,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,410,412,000 after acquiring an additional 305,860 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,583,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,927,263,000 after acquiring an additional 503,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 47.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089,790 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 43.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 19.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,303,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,688 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.76.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.7 %

MU stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.94. 12,139,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,916,872. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $134.13. The company has a market cap of $145.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.95 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.04 and its 200-day moving average is $99.58.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.33%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,572,396.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,981,985.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total transaction of $4,412,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,497,041.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,572,396.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,981,985.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,446 shares of company stock valued at $44,205,683 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.