MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Shares Gap Up to $22.54

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.54, but opened at $23.07. MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $23.42, with a volume of 7,413 shares.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average is $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of -3.24.

About MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (BNKD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of US large banks. BNKD was launched on Apr 5, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

