Mizuho Cuts Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $231.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $256.00 to $231.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MTN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $221.50.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTN

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN stock opened at $173.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.94. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $165.14 and a 52 week high of $258.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 9.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 120.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Vail Resorts by 531.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.