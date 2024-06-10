Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 58,522 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 87,738 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $10.89.
Montana Technologies Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09.
Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montana Technologies
Montana Technologies Company Profile
Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.
Further Reading
