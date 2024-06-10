Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 58,522 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 87,738 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $10.89.

Montana Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09.

Get Montana Technologies alerts:

Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montana Technologies

Montana Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Montana Technologies stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Montana Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:AIRJ Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 83,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 0.47% of Montana Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Montana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.