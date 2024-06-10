Morgan Stanley Increases Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target to $15.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VIR. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of VIR stock opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $27.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 677.69%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vir Biotechnology

In related news, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 72,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $690,532.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,418,203.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vir Biotechnology news, CFO Sung Lee sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $59,419.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,492 shares in the company, valued at $993,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 72,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $690,532.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,418,203.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,714 shares of company stock valued at $777,197. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,375,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,362,000 after buying an additional 78,216 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 31,405 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 708,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 205,913 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 68.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 525,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 213,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 458,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 34,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

