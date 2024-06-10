Napatree Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,896 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000. Target comprises approximately 1.0% of Napatree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Target by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Target by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Target by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Target by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.11.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE TGT traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.00. 3,110,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,880,346. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

