Napatree Capital LLC Invests $2.68 Million in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Napatree Capital LLC bought a new position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 192,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,000. Bally’s comprises 2.7% of Napatree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Napatree Capital LLC owned about 0.48% of Bally’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Bally’s by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd lifted its stake in Bally’s by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,910,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its stake in Bally’s by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Bally’s by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 127,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bally’s by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bally’s from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bally’s from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bally’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Bally’s Stock Performance

NYSE BALY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,485. Bally’s Co. has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $16.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.46. The company has a market cap of $491.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($2.48). Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 36.63% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $618.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Bally’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post -7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

Featured Stories

