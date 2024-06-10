Napatree Capital LLC Takes $1.81 Million Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000. Washington Trust Bancorp comprises about 1.8% of Napatree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,314,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

WASH stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,629. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.50.

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.21. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $48.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.24 million. On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 82.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

