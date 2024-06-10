National Bankshares Increases Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$35.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Saputo from C$31.50 to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saputo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.19.

Shares of TSE:SAP traded down C$0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching C$29.64. 216,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,086. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$25.28 and a 52-week high of C$31.79. The stock has a market cap of C$12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

