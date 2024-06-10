National Bankshares Increases Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$35.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.08% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Saputo from C$31.50 to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saputo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.19.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Saputo
Saputo Stock Down 0.7 %
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
