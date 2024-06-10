National Bankshares Raises Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target to C$38.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 323.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 target price on Filo Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.92.

Filo Mining stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 191,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,999. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. Filo Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$11.97.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C($0.12). Analysts forecast that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

