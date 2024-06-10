NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.08 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $6.53 or 0.00009368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 10% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $7.08 billion and approximately $298.31 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00046963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00015746 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011258 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00005996 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000126 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,194,938,097 coins and its circulating supply is 1,084,144,788 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,194,843,560 with 1,083,976,451 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 6.45971369 USD and is down -2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 420 active market(s) with $240,902,359.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.