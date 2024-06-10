Needham & Company LLC Raises Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Price Target to $6.00

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GERN. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Geron from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Friday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GERN opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.43. Geron has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 38,730.00% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Geron will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Geron by 17.7% in the first quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 24,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 132,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Geron by 9.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 69,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Geron by 12.3% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 64,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Geron by 870.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

