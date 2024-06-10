Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Stock Performance

NEON opened at $2.23 on Thursday. Neonode has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $8.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.76.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 54.27% and a negative net margin of 256.11%.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

