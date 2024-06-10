Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 410 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter worth $965,000. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of CGI by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 20,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in CGI by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

GIB stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.64. 78,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,258. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.58. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.07 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TD Securities upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on CGI from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

