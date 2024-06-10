Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,001 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 74,585 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in eBay by 604.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 630,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,522,000 after acquiring an additional 541,384 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in eBay by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $955,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in eBay by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 491,210 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $21,427,000 after acquiring an additional 150,213 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EBAY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.62.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $53.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,099,563. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.05. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

