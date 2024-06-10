Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,721 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $13,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Baidu by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 347,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,429,000 after buying an additional 22,797 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 85,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,159,000 after acquiring an additional 30,103 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Baidu by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,438,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,336,000 after purchasing an additional 116,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter.

Baidu Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.53. 1,895,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,397,123. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.22. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.52. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.25 and a 12-month high of $156.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Macquarie cut Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.93.

Baidu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

See Also

