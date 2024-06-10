Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Wingstop worth $8,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WING. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 29.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,626,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $292,520,000 after purchasing an additional 370,032 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,167,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,915,000 after acquiring an additional 121,134 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,107,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,253,000 after acquiring an additional 19,540 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 873,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,093,000 after purchasing an additional 531,880 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,899,000.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In related news, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total value of $215,595.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total value of $215,595.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total value of $255,252.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,873.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,191 shares of company stock worth $2,443,547. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WING. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wingstop from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Wingstop from $350.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.50.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of Wingstop stock traded up $8.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $391.85. 246,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,205. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $376.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.71. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $410.95.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

