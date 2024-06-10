Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 8,227 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,968 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $34.67. 3,416,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,749,197. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.62. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $43.85.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

