Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,194,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,313,726. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average of $41.65. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

