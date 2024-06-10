Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 10,196 Shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,196 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Value Line worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Value Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Value Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Value Line in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Value Line Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:VALU traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $37.98. The stock had a trading volume of 845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546. The company has a market capitalization of $358.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.11. Value Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $62.09.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 21.23%.

Value Line Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

