Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 10,511 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,511 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.25% of RadNet worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in RadNet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in RadNet by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in RadNet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 51,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in RadNet by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RadNet stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.15. The stock had a trading volume of 285,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,625. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.77. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $62.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 204.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. RadNet had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RDNT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

