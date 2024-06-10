Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,937 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $11,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

RACE traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $413.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,158. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $415.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.95. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $285.02 and a twelve month high of $442.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $2.443 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays cut Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $456.67.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

