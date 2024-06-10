NewAmsterdam Pharma’s (NAMS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NewAmsterdam Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance

NewAmsterdam Pharma stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.35.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 million. Research analysts predict that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James N. Topper purchased 8,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,223.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,008,429 shares in the company, valued at $64,681,223.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 190,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James N. Topper purchased 8,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,223.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,008,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,681,223.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. StemPoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter worth $1,900,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $2,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.