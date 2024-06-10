NewAmsterdam Pharma’s (NAMS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2024

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSFree Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NewAmsterdam Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance

NewAmsterdam Pharma stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.35.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 million. Research analysts predict that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James N. Topper purchased 8,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,223.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,008,429 shares in the company, valued at $64,681,223.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 190,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James N. Topper purchased 8,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,223.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,008,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,681,223.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. StemPoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter worth $1,900,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $2,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS)

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.