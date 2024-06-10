Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) was up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 98,620 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,682,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nextdoor from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Nextdoor Stock Up 7.2 %

The company has a market cap of $924.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 23.84% and a negative net margin of 64.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nextdoor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 294.3% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the period. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

