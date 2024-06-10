NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $285.92.

Get NICE alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NICE

NICE Stock Down 0.0 %

NICE stock opened at $168.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. NICE has a 1-year low of $149.54 and a 1-year high of $270.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.34.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NICE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NICE. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.