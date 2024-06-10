Nomura Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Glaukos worth $18,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Glaukos by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,450,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,115,000 after buying an additional 453,756 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at $28,807,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 320,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,080,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Glaukos by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 790,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,800,000 after purchasing an additional 151,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 9.2% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,780,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,997,000 after buying an additional 150,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GKOS stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,343. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $115.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $41,373.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,166 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,644.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 434 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $41,373.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,644.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $137,940.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,567.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,475 shares of company stock worth $8,387,713 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GKOS. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Glaukos from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Glaukos from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.27.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

