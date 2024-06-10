Nomura Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,929,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,044,914 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $27,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in RLX Technology by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 92,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 120.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 115,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 63,146 shares during the period. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of RLX Technology by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE RLX traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.85. 1,095,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,185,000. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised RLX Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on RLX Technology from $2.40 to $2.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

About RLX Technology

(Free Report)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

