Northland Securities Boosts Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $46.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $36.50 to $46.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SMTC has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.90.

Semtech Stock Down 17.9 %

SMTC opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average of $26.32. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.63. Semtech has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $46.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $192.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.24 million. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 129.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Semtech will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark Lin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Semtech by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Semtech by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Semtech by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

