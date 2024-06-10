Noubar Afeyan Sells 15,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $2,268,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,946,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,473,313.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $2,901,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total transaction of $2,363,550.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total transaction of $1,909,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $1,663,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $1,624,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $1,550,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,606,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.68, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $1,635,900.00.

Moderna Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $151.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.54. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $170.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.02.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 6,528.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,552,000 after purchasing an additional 381,808 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 477.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,091,000 after purchasing an additional 399,843 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 270,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,929,000 after purchasing an additional 43,646 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

